WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Viacom (VIAB) are seeing notable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, slumping by 5.8 percent. Earlier in the session, Viacom hit a four-month intraday low.



The drop by Viacom comes even though the media company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results.



News that Charter Communications (CHTR) has moved some of Viacom's most popular channels to a higher-priced tier of service has weighed on the company's stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX