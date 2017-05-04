CARLSBAD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital announced that sales are open at Agave, a new community offering 88 two-story townhomes within The Preserve, a 156-acre master planned community with 635 units next to the Buena Vista Creek Ecological Reserve.

"We're thrilled to begin showing these beautiful townhomes and this amenity-rich, centrally located community," said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. "Agave residents will have unrivaled access to natural features and trails that connect with the Carlsbad Trail System. These homes won't stay on the market long."

Located at 3128 Ceja Place in Carlsbad, the two-story townhomes offer up to 1,681 square feet of living space in three flexible floor plans with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, attached two-car garages and private fenced yards. Homes feature stunning architecture in Santa Barbara, Coastal Tuscan or California Craftsman styles. Amenities include a fitness center with free weights and state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, a beach-entry pool, spa, playground, barbecue area, outdoor fireplace, multiple seating areas and a ping pong table.

Presidio and Cornerstone are developing four neighborhoods within The Preserve, showcasing distinctly unique product types. In addition to Agave, the projects include Cyprus with 56 two and three story single-family detached homes, Acacia with 48 two-story paired homes and Blue Sage with 102 two-story tri-plex homes.

The Preserve is being built on a former rock quarry in northeast Carlsbad, west of College Boulevard and south of Route 78. More than half of the master-planned community's 156 acres are dedicated open space that flows into the adjacent Buena Vista Creek Ecological Reserve. The coastal Buena Vista Lagoon is two miles away.

In a joint venture partnership, Presidio Residential Capital and Cornerstone Communities are also developing Pacific Ridge, 314 units in Oceanside, Calif.; Calistoga at The Promontory, 64 units in Murrieta, Calif.; Otay Ranch, 233 units in Chula Vista, Calif.; and Tesoro at Vista del Sur, 134 units in South San Diego County.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

