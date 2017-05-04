Technavio market research analysts forecast the global human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing transplant marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global HLA typing transplantmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists systems and software as the two major product segments.

According to Srinivas Sashidar, a lead analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research, "The increasing demand for organ transplantation has driven the sales of HLA typing tests. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, coronary artery disease, and acute and chronic hepatitis among all age groups has increased the need for HLA typing to reduce the graft rejection cases."

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Their analysts continuously monitor and evaluate the market landscape to help businesses assess their competitive position.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global HLA typing transplant market:

Growing incidence of organ failure

Technological advances in organ transplantation

Acquisition of small hospitals by Tier 1 hospitals

The demand for tissue and organs such as bone marrow, heart, liver, kidney, and lungs is very high worldwide. The increasing rate of alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, and drug intake are the leading causes of organ failure. In addition, the rise in older adult population results in increased demand for organs for transplantation. According to a combined study conducted by the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hepatology, Loyola University Medical Center; Department of Preventive Health Sciences, Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago; and Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Michigan Health System, in 2015, liver cirrhosis is one of the major factors of death in the US.

As a part of the treatment, a person might undergo liver transplantation procedure. For liver recipients, HLA testing is conducted to match the HLAA, HLA B, and HLA DR LOCi. It is safe when the HLA of both organ donor and recipient matches as it reduces the graft rejection cases.

Technological advances in organ transplantation

The development of new and improved transplantation products, such as organ preservation solution for particular organs, tissue typing technology (HLA typing), and surgical medical instruments, drives the market growth. Also, the advances in PCR, such as improvements in system design and advanced assay development, provide high accuracy and efficiency in tissue typing. The advancement in transplant technology increases patient safety and monitors organ functioning. This ultimately increases the post-transplant recovery period.

Acquisition of small hospitals by Tier 1 hospitals

The growing acquisition of small hospitals has helped to increase organ transplantation, wound care, and transplant diagnosis in the market, which has indirectly impacted the growth of HLA typing transplant market positively. Tier 1 hospitals acquire small specialized hospitals, which helps to train the healthcare staff, physicians, and nurses. It also helps to meet growing patient needs by providing a range of patient monitoring equipment.

"The presence of skilled professionals in these hospitals encourages people to opt for these smaller specialty hospitals. The skills and techniques used by professional healthcare providers have improved with the increasing number of M&As. It helped the global HLA typing transplant market to grow," says Srinivas.

