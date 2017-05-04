RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PUM)(SSE: PUMA)(The "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has secured the option to acquire the remaining 32.1% beneficial interest from El Nino Ventures Inc. ("El Nino"), upon the terms described in the press release dated May 1st, 2017, in the Murray Brook property by completing the initial requirements. The Murray Brook property, located in the famous Bathurst mining camp of northern New Brunswick, consists of mining lease 252 and contiguous mineral claim block 4925 (245 claims) located four kilometres west of the producing Caribou mine which is owned and operated by Trevali Mining Corp.

On February 24th, 2017, Puma Exploration closed the purchase agreement with Votorantim Metals Canada Inc and with today announcement, Puma now holds an option to acquire 100% beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property. With new properties staked, Puma controls or has an option to control 100% interest over more than 18 kilometers of one of the best Zinc potential area that cover the favorable rock hosting the operating Caribou Mine (Trevali Mining Corporation), the Murray Brook Deposit and the past operating Restigouche Mine.

As part of the TSX Venture Exchange requirements, Puma closed a first tranche of a private placement (the "Offering") with qualified investors, employees, consultant and existing security holders for gross proceeds of $140,000 and issued 2,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at the price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit comprises one common share and one full common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share until 04 May, 2017.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $2,240 and issued 32,000 finder's warrants that entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of $0.07 for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration and development of Puma's properties in New Brunswick and for general corporate purposes.

All transactions described herein have received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets are the 100% per-cent beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project, the Nicholas-Denys Project in New Brunswick and an equity interest in Black Widow Resources related to the Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba. Puma's objective for the coming year is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

The contents of this press release were prepared by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma Exploration Inc. to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma Exploration undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

