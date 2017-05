WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is posting a steep loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, tumbling by 10.3 percent. Cheesecake Factory hit its lowest intraday level in over a month earlier in the session.



The drop by shares of Cheesecake Factory comes after the company reported first quarter results that came in below analyst estimates and lowered its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX