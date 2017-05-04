Pegasus Agriculture Group, a Leading Food Security Organisation Launches Pegasus Food Futures

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At the upcoming Indoor Ag-Con, Pegasus Food Futures will be launched - an organisation aimed at providing solutions to global food supply challenges through operations and innovations in livestock, feed stock and food production.

The team from Pegasus Agriculture Group, leaders in hydroponic farming investments, is behind Pegasus Food Futures.

The new venture will focus on reducing reliance on imported food through initiatives such as food manufacturing and technology, research and development and supply chain transparency. Pegasus Agriculture will continue to focus on providing investors with a unique opportunity for portfolio diversification through investment in the agriculture industry.

Pegasus Food Futures Chief Executive Officer, Mahmood Almas commented on the launch: "Next week marks an exciting chapter in our effort to impact global food security. Through greater food supply chain transparency, we can ensure providence from producer to consumer.

We are establishing Pegasus Food Futures by taking best of breed technologies to create a global sustainable food future that doesn't compromise on quality and nutrition" he concluded.

Operating out of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates as a strategic global hub, Pegasus Food Futures will initially focus not only on the Middle East but also on establishing and growing operations in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Pegasus Food Futures is already supporting a major public-private initiative to develop a global indoor agriculture production, research, training, and service hub on the US East Coast. The project in partnership with Kennett Township, a municipality in SE Pennsylvania, leverages the area's historic US indoor mushroom industry and existing indoor agriculture facilities.

In addition, a proposed Pegasus Food Futures project titled 'Agriculture City' will see a state-of-the-art facility housing multiple technologies for energy, water and food production.This 200 hectare mega structure will include greenhouses, solar stations and a research lab and be housed in Saudi Arabia.

For more information on Pegasus Food Futures -http://pegasusfoodfutures.com/

For more information on Pegasus Agriculture Group -http://pegasusagriculturegroup.com/