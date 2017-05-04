AEG Facilities, a division of AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and Arenabolaget in Solna AB, a co-owned company by the listed real estate company Fabege and the Swedish Soccer Association, jointly announced today that the two companies have entered into a long-term agreement whereby the Los Angeles-based sports, entertainment and venue organization will manage Friends Arena.

The region's largest multi-purpose arena with a capacity of 75,000, Friends Arena is located in Solna, outside of Stockholm, and is home to the Swedish National Soccer Team, the AIK Soccer Club, concerts, family shows and other sporting and special events.

As part of the multi-year agreement, AEG Facilities will provide full management services to the arena, including event programming, vendor venue services, advertising and marketing, as well as oversee event-day operations for the arena, which is anchored by the Mall of Scandinavia, the biggest mall in the region, and adjacent the newly developed city district named Arenastaden.

"We are honored to support Friends Arena, an elite venue that complements our other facilities in the marketplace," said Bob Newman, President, AEG Facilities. "Its location in a growing and vibrant office, residential and retail environment has created a unique world-class destination."

"We are proud to have been selected to manage the operations of Friends Arena, Sweden's largest venue and the home of the Swedish National Soccer Team," says Marie Lindqvist, CEO of AEG operations in Sweden. "Through our experience managing Tele2 Arena, Ericsson Globe, Hovet and Annexet and hosting some of the world's largest sports matches, concerts and entertainment events, we understand the standard of service that is required to ensure an arena's success in Stockholm. We look forward to working closely with Arenabolaget on this exciting endeavor."

"In AEG, with its extensive international network and experience, we've found a partner with an excellent reputation with whom we can continue to develop the events experience at Friends Arena while positioning the Stockholm region internationally," comments Klaus Hansen Vikström, Board member at Arenabolaget i Solna.

