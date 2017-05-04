VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) today announced the appointment of John Hinze to Director of Corporate Finance.

"John is passionate about building vibrant capital markets in British Columbia that will give issuers the capital they need to grow and investors the information and opportunities they seek," said Peter Brady, Executive Director of the BCSC. "He is a hard-working, service-oriented executive with a talent for empowering large teams of experts. Among many other assets, he brings deep knowledge of financial reporting and regulatory technology to this role."

Mr. Hinze, who is a CPA and CPHR, has over 16 years of experience with the BCSC. Most recently, he served as the Director of Corporate Services, leading the BCSC's many corporate support teams. Prior to accepting that position in 2010, he held various management roles within the BCSC, including Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Director, and Manager of Financial and Insider Reporting. He initially joined the Commission in 2000 as Controller. Before joining the Commission, Mr. Hinze worked for KPMG Canada for five years in audit-related roles.

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

-- A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence -- A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

