

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters of Sante Fe, New Mexico's capital city, have rejected a proposed 2-cents-per-ounce tax on soda.



A record 37.6 percent of registered voters turned out for the election and 58 percent voted 'no.' The final tally was 11,533 against the soda tax and 8,382 in favor.



The result was also a blow to Mayor Javier Gonzales, who proposed to tax soda in order to use the taxes to support child education and at the same time discourage unhealthy consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.



'If one thing was clear in this debate, it is that there is overwhelming support for finding a way to make sure every child in Santa Fe and in New Mexico can go as far as their dreams will take them,' the mayor said in a statement Tuesday night. 'We may not all agree on how to we get there, but that's okay, that's how it's supposed to work. Now we get back to work, knowing that we have far more in common than the things that have long divided us.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX