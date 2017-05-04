DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Phoenix Life Sciences, Inc. ("Phoenix Life"), a disruptive healthcare solutions company and biotech innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed James "Jamie" Baumgartner as Chief Executive Officer. Baumgartner's selection concludes Phoenix Life's exhaustive national search for a qualified CEO to lead the company to its next stage in growth.

"I'm honored to be appointed as the CEO for Phoenix Life," said Baumgartner. "Learning about the company's vision, its deep-rooted focus on science, and seeing the caliber of talent at the company reinforced to me Phoenix Life's ability to succeed globally, and I look forward to helping Phoenix Life grow by launching innovative products and expanding its current IP portfolio through research, development, and licensing deals."

Phoenix Life selected Baumgartner to drive advancement toward FDA, TGA, and EMA approval for new drugs derived from cannabis and to position Phoenix Life as the global leader in cannabis based therapeutics.

Baumgartner holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of California, Davis and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Pharmacology from Washington State University. He is an innovative business leader who combines his acute business acumen with his broad scientific excellence. His expertise in drug discovery and development has led to him assisting over 700 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies reach unparalleled levels of success, especially in the area of advancing projects to IND filing. He adds over 20 years of drug discovery experience to Phoenix Life and reinforces the company's commitment to its foundation in scientific research and development in the healthcare and biotech industries.

"As we continue to grow, I cannot imagine a better person to lead Phoenix Life," said Vince Coviello, Phoenix Life's President and Chairman. "Jamie is a proven leader with an impressive scientific background, notable business acumen, and the ability to execute above and beyond expectations. His vision for Phoenix Life's growth and scientific development will guide the company to its next level of product innovation and advancement."

About Phoenix Life Sciences, Inc.:

Phoenix Life Sciences, Inc. is a disruptive healthcare solutions company, whose vision is to create a future where the human body can repair, restore, and rejuvenate itself.

By combining new and existing research with state of the art production, Phoenix Life plans to distribute products around the globe that are designed to target and treat the following seven major categories of medical conditions: pain, cancer, psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological, and sleep disorders. These categories include conditions that affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide.

Phoenix Life intends to build an integrated healthcare organization by creating products and programs that use emerging biological products, such as cannabinoids and other plant extracts. Delivering these programs through managed agriculture, pharmaceutical production, and physician education and distribution networks.

