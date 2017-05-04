Technavio's latest report on the global industrial water treatment equipment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on water and waste managementsector, says, "Industry-specific demands and the growth in industrial development will drive the global industrial water treatment equipment market during the forecast period. Water is also a critical element of manufacturing industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper

Growing production activities in these manufacturing industries will require adherence to stringent environmental regulations and water conservation norms. This will drive water reuse globally, which will have a positive impact on the global industrial water treatment equipment market.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial water treatment equipment marketaccording to Technavio energyresearch analysts are:

Increasing demand for clean water

Plenty of water is available on the surface of the earth, and it has been estimated to be sufficient for future generations. However, most of the water on the earth's surface is unsafe to drink or use for basic activities, such as cooking and agriculture, as it contains various contaminants such as factory wastes, pollutants, and oil.

"Water purification is gaining importance due to the shrinking water resources worldwide and increasing wastewater disposal costs. In 2014, around 11.12% of the global population lacked access to water globally, and four out of 10 people lacked access to improved sanitation," according to Thanikachalam.

Advances in membrane technology

Membrane technologies play a vital role in water and energy sustainability. Some of the membrane technologies such as wastewater treatment by MBR, desalination by RO and membrane-based fuel cells are already applied in industries at scale. Besides addressing energy and water scarcity, membrane technologies meet sustainability criteria regarding environmental impacts, ease of use, land usage, adaptability, and flexibility.

However, they still need to be improved regarding affordability and cost, energy consumption, and expertise. To achieve these improvements in water treatment, advances in membrane materials are required.

Increased need for water treatment in developing countries

The increased need for safe water in developing countries is one of the main reasons for the rise in demand for water treatment equipment globally. Very few people in various developing countries in APAC, Africa, and the Middle East have access to usable water. More than 1 billion people in various developing countries do not have access to usable water.

Also, many developing countries such as China and India face difficulties in treating water and discharging wastewater safely, which is leading to the scarcity of usable water. The increased need for water treatment in developing countries is one of the key trends expected to drive the growth of the market.

The key vendors are as follows:

Lenntech

NALCO

Pall

Veolia

