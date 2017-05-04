

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is down against all of its major rivals Thursday afternoon. The U.S. currency gained ground Wednesday afternoon, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and revealed that it continues to project two more rate hikes in 2017.



The buck reversed Thursday morning following the release of some mixed U.S. economic data. Weekly jobless claims and trade deficit date came in better than expected, while labor productivity and factory orders were disappointing.



A day ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than anticipated in the week ended April 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 238,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 257,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 247,000.



With imports and exports both falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit was little changed in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $43.7 billion in March from a revised $43.8 billion in February. The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion from the $43.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected drop in U.S. labor productivity in the first quarter along with a bigger than expected jump in unit labor costs.



The Labor Department said productivity fell by 0.6 percent in the first quarter after surging up by a revised 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected productivity to come in unchanged compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs spiked by 3.0 percent in the first quarter following a revised 1.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Unit labor costs had been expected to climb by 2.5 percent compared to the 1.7 percent advance that had been reported for the previous quarter.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods saw a modest increase in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said factory orders crept up by 0.2 percent in March after surging up by a revised 1.2 percent in February.



Economists had expected factory orders to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



The dollar reached an early high of $1.0873 against the Euro Thursday, but has since tumbled to a 6-month low.



Eurozone retail trade grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales, figures from Eurostat showed Thursday. Retail sales climbed 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. However, sales were expected to remain flat in March.



The Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The final composite output index rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 in March. This was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



The buck rose to a high of $1.2827 against the pound sterling Thursday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.2925.



The UK service sector activity growth accelerated unexpectedly in April, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday. The Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.8 in April from 55.0 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 54.5.



UK mortgage approvals declined in March and secured lending increased at a slower pace, the Bank of England reported Thursday. Mortgage approvals decreased to 66,837 in March from 67,936 in February. Economists had forecast approvals to fall to 67,200.



The greenback broke out to a month and a half high of Y113.048 against the Japanese Yen Thursday morning, but has since pulled back to around Y112.425.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX