GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces that it has evaluated the Seagate Enterprise Performance 15K HDDs with Enhanced Cache.

"This is a new type of enterprise hard disk drive, with a sizeable amount of on-board flash memory," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "These 15K-RPM hard disk drives with enhanced cache enable a wide variety of workloads to be accelerated with an extra performance boost not normally seen in hard drives. Seagate's combination of increased performance and greater flexibility on the Enterprise Performance HDDs with Enhanced Cache assists IT professionals making the transition to Advanced Formats."

"We at Seagate have been very impressed with Demartek's technical competence in reviewing Seagate's Enhanced Caching drives," said Jason Zimmerman, Sr. Engineering Director. "They have demonstrated an objective way to review storage solutions that show real-world value to end users. Seagate will be showcasing Enterprise Performance 15K HDD v6 at upcoming events."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_Seagate_TurboBoost_Cache_15K_HDD_Evaluation_2017-04.html on the Demartek web site.

