

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After suffering a major setback earlier this year, House Republicans voted Thursday to approve legislation to repeal and replace the controversial healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.



The House voted 217 to 213 in favor of the Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act, narrowly clearing the hurdle of the 216 votes needed.



Twenty Republicans joined with all of the Democrats in the chamber in voting against the bill, while one lawmaker did not vote.



The vote to approve the bill is seen as a victory for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and President Donald Trump after House leaders were forced to withdraw the original version of the plan in March.



Republicans regrouped and made certain changes to the legislation in order to win over some more conservative lawmakers.



The revised bill allows states to apply for waivers from Obamacare regulations, including the requirement that insurers cover 'essential benefits' such as hospital stays, mental health services and maternity care.



As in the original legislation, the bill eliminates the Obamacare mandates that individuals obtain health insurance and that employers with at least 50 employees provide health insurance to their workers.



The bill also replaces Obamacare subsidies with refundable tax credits based on age rather than income and eliminate taxes on wealthy Americans, insurers, and drug makers.



Trump and Congressional Republicans campaigned on a pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, which the president has repeatedly claimed is collapsing.



The House vote provides a victory for Trump, although it remains to be seen how the bill will be received in the Senate.



Even Republicans acknowledge the bill would not be approved in the Senate in its current form, and any changes could threaten the narrow majority that supported the legislation in the House.



Democrats are likely to maintain their fierce opposition to the Republican plan, which they believe will cause millions of Americans to lose their insurance.



