WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that the company was honored for excellence as FCA US LLC "Raw Material Supplier of the Year." The Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown extraordinary commitment to innovation, quality, warranty, cost, delivery and FCA's foundational principles. FCA US is a North American automaker and a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. family of companies that designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells vehicles under the Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

"We honor those who continue to fuel our momentum by providing us not only the best ideas and cutting-edge technologies, but also the suppliers who consistently exceed our expectations," said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA - Global. "We know that you are the backbone of this industry and the partnerships we have formed over the years have brought forth some of the most exciting vehicles in the market."

AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport said, "AK Steel is proud to be a recipient of the automaker's prestigious supplier award, and we are pleased that FCA US chooses our many products, including our advanced high strength steels, to help achieve their vehicle lightweighting goals. We look forward to continuing to provide FCA US with our high quality and innovative products, backed by the best delivery performance and customer service in the industry."

The award was presented this week at the annual ceremony in Rochester, Michigan. FCA is the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

