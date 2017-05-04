

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plummeted Thursday amid unrelenting U.S. production and expectations Libyan supplies will get back to normal.



Talks between rival Libya factions 'made some progress,' BBC reports, potentially ending supply interruptions from the North African nation.



Libya's crude production rebounded to more than 700,000 barrels a day, it was recently reported.



Meanwhile U.S. drillers are adding rigs at a breakneck pace, offsetting OPEC and Russia's supply quotas. Baker Hughes is out with its weekly domestic rig count Friday afternoon.



June WTI oil dropped $2.30, or 4.8%, to settle at $45.52/bbl, the lowest since November. It was the worst daily drop for oil prices in 2017.



Crude oil prices have plunged 15% over the past three weeks.



