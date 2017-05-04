Analytics and machine learning algorithms have the potential to save lives by helping child protective services identify high-risk families and children-but it also comes with the dangerous possibility of removing children from safe homes if not used correctly.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006494/en/

Quantzig weighs the pros and cons of predictive analytics for child protective services. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This is according to global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig, in their blog titled Predictive Analytics and Child Protective Services

Quantzig says that "Child protection predictive analytics solutions are designed to pick up the slack, in a sense, to more quickly and identify children who may be at risk. They calculate risk scores for individual cases on the basis of things like the child's age and the age of the parents, whether or not the parents have a criminal history or issues with substance abuse, and if there are any instances of intergenerational abuse within the child's family."

For more insights, get in touch with Quantzig's analytics solutions experts

However, they note, "These solutions are not yet perfect. They use data points chosen by humans, and can therefore incorporate societal biases and prejudices into their algorithms; some solutions, for example, use race as an indicator of a child's risk of being abused."

Predictive analytics solutions are currently being used by child protective services, largely on a trial basis, in certain regions of the US and New Zealand. It is of high importance that caseworkers and investigators can understand and critically evaluate the results of these innovative solutions to ensure that children are not wrongfully removed from their homes.

Read the entire blog here: https://www.quantzig.com/blog/predictive-analytics-child-protective-services

More information on the predictive analytics market and its successful integration in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, where it's growing at a rate of almost 30%, can be found using Quantzig's resources. These resources are compiled from Quantzig's team of over 500 analysts with industry expertise.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006494/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com