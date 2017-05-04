sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,299 Euro		-0,051
-1,52 %
WKN: A2AMF5 ISIN: CA6882811046 Ticker-Symbol: 1B7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,164
3,221
04.05.
3,18
3,243
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD9,184-3,26 %
OSISKO MINING INC3,299-1,52 %