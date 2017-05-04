Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal low-cost satellite marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The US is the largest manufacturer of satellites, and it accounts for 70% of the global satellite market. More than 75% of the total revenue generated from the satellite manufacturing can be attributed to government contracts that dealt with weather forecasting, imaging, and internet provision, and satellite television services.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global low-cost satellite marketis characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the maximum market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront the market growth.

"In addition, in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base have become the key areas to have the edge over the competitors," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead space research analyst from Technavio.

The vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for the vendors to provide advanced and high-quality low-cost satellites in order to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market environment.

Top six low-cost satellite market vendors

Black Sky

Black Sky develops a number of small and low-cost satellites. It developed the Blacksky Pathfinder-1, an Earth imaging satellite, which is equipped with payloads developed by Harris. The satellite provides high-quality and high-dimension pictures of the earth's topography and atmosphere, which gives indications regarding weather forecasts or calamities.

Dauria Aerospace

Dauria Aerospace specializes in the development and manufacturing of micro and nano satellites. It offers spacecraft for telecommunication, EO, and polar broadband services. It also offers geo applications that are used in the environment, agriculture, civil government, forestry, energy, marine, emergency, and logistics sectors.

Deep Space Industries

Deep Space Industries engages in designing and manufacturing of constellation of small satellites for communication and computing applications. It serves commercial customers and government and university research projects.

Planet Labs

In February 2017, Planet Labs acquired Terra Bella, a Google subsidiary, and also had a multi-year agreement with Google to purchase the SkySat imaging data. Terra Bella (formerly Skybox Imaging) operated as a subsidiary of Alphabet.

SpaceX

SpaceX is engaged in the design, development, and launch of advanced rockets, spacecraft, and satellites. It has also developed the Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 launch vehicles, which are used to deploy the satellites into the orbits.

SPIRE

As of December 2016, SPIRE has launched 21 CubeSats (including Ardusat-1, Ardusat-X, Ardusat-2, and Lemur-1), of which 16 are currently in orbit. The company has also planned to launch over 70 satellites in 2017.

