Germ Free BALB/c Mice Facilitate Discovery of New Therapeutics



HUDSON, N.Y., 2017-05-04 21:51 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services and the only commercial provider of germ-free mice, announced it has added Germ Free BALB/c mice to its microbiome portfolio. The new product expands Taconic's existing collection of germ-free animal models, which includes C57BL/6 (Black 6) and Swiss Webster mice.



The BALB/c inbred strain is commonly used for antibody production and vaccine efficacy studies. It is also widely used in adoptive transfer studies such as adoptive transfer colitis models and syngeneic tumor studies for immuno-oncology research. Taconic offers Germ Free BALB/c mice as an off-the-shelf product, with study cohorts available for immediate worldwide delivery.



"BALB/c have been an unmet need in terms of germ-free strain availability," said Dr. Alexander Maue, Taconic's portfolio director for microbiome products and services. "The BALB/c inbred strain displays Th2-biased immune responses, as opposed to the Th1 bias in C57BL/6 mice, opening a whole new range of studies. Availability of germ-free mice in quantities relevant for drug discovery accelerates development of microbiome-focused therapeutics."



Germ-free mice, also referred to as axenic mice, contain no microflora. These mice can be associated with specific human or mouse flora, or mono-associated with particular bacteria. Germ-free mice are the ideal substrate for performing fecal microbiota transplants (FMT), a service provided by Taconic. Following FMT, Taconic also offers husbandry services to accommodate studies of all sizes and lengths including options for isolators and state-of-the-art individually ventilated cages (IVCs).



Study of the microbiome has become a prime focus of drug discovery, as evidence mounts demonstrating the connection between a person's flora and their health. Science magazine named the microbiome their breakthrough of the year in both 2011 and 2013 and the microbiome topped Cleveland Clinic's medical innovations list for 2016. Taconic's microbiome platform provides key products and services to study this connection.



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.



Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.



