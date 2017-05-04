

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Looking to follow through on a campaign promise, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday he argued would lift free speech restrictions on churches and other religious groups.



'You're now in a position where you can say what you want to say, and I know you'll only say good and you'll say what's in your heart,' Trump told religious leaders at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.



'We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied or silenced anymore,' he added. 'And we will never, ever stand for religious discrimination, never ever.'



The order signed by Trump relaxes Internal Revenue Service enforcement of a ban on political activities by tax-exempt organizations like churches.



Under the so-called Johnson Amendment, groups risk losing their tax-exempt status if they violated the ban. A full repeal of the policy would require Congressional action.



The Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty also offers unspecified 'regulatory relief' for employers that object to the Obamacare requirement that health insurance plans cover birth control.



The mandate to include contraception coverage was previously scaled back by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Hobby Lobby case in 2014.



The order includes a statement declaring that it shall be 'the policy of the executive branch to vigorously enforce Federal law's robust protections for religious freedom.'



However, the order did not contain a provision included in an earlier draft that would have allowed federal contractors to deny services on the basis of their faith beliefs, which critics argued would permit discrimination.



During the signing ceremony, Trump also announced his first foreign trip as president will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, where he will meet the pope.



