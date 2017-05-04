MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) has announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held today.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated March 17, 2017, were elected on a vote by show of hands. In total 55,595,420 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 80.21% of the outstanding shares as of the record date of March 17, 2017.

The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows: 47,089,472 proxy votes were cast for the election of Tom A. Bruce Jones, representing 85.30% of the proxy votes cast; 54,190,564 proxy votes were cast for the election of George J. Bunze, representing 98.16% of the proxy votes cast; 46,514,991 proxy votes were cast for the election of Gianni Chiarva, representing 84.26% of the proxy votes cast; 55,087,405 proxy votes were cast for the election of Katherine A. Lehman, representing 99.79% of the proxy votes cast; 55,087,014 proxy votes were cast for the election of James A. Manzi, Jr. representing 99.79% of the proxy votes cast; 49,035,618 proxy votes were cast for the election of Brian McManus, representing 88.83% of the proxy votes cast; 53,781,932 proxy votes were cast for the election of Nycol Pageau-Goyette, representing 97.42% of the proxy votes cast; 55,114,707 proxy votes were cast for the election of Simon Pelletier, representing 99.84% of the proxy votes cast; 39,766,890 proxy votes were cast for the election of Daniel Picotte, representing 72.04% of the proxy votes cast; and 55,003,595 proxy votes were cast for the election of Mary L. Webster, representing 99.64% of the proxy votes cast.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America's railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent's electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

