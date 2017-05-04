Technavio analysts forecast the global photomask inspection marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global photomask inspectionmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the photomask inspection market and exclude the replacement and service market.

Photomask inspection equipment refers to fab equipment that is used for the inspection of photomasks during semiconductor wafer production. The increase in the adoption of ICs in segments such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, and automobile has encouraged IC manufacturers to increase their production. ICs are mostly used in electronic devices such as smartphones and consumer devices, which are becoming obsolete and are increasingly being replaced by upgraded versions that are launched by OEMs.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global photomask inspection market:

Increase in number of fabs

Fabs refer to factories where devices such as ICs are manufactured. They are also called semiconductor fabrication plants. The increase in the number of fabs has triggered the growth of the semiconductor equipment market, including the photomask inspection market.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "GlobalFoundries, UMC, and TSMC are setting up fabs in China in conjunction with local vendors and other companies. During the forecast period, the fab market is expected to have more than 22 fabs in operation

Growth of wireless computing devices

The growth of mobile computing devices has fueled the growth of the global photomask inspection market. Consumers electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and notebooks are in demand. They are becoming lighter, slimmer, and more reliable. They are the highest contributors to the revenue of the global photomask inspection market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

"Sensors and MEMS are integral parts of computing devices that are manufactured using 200-mm wafers. A total of one trillion sensors is estimated to be produced during the forecast period to support the demand in the photomask inspection market," adds Sunil.

Demand for SoC technology

A system on a chip (SoC) is an IC that assimilates the complex components of a computer or other electronic devices in a single chip, which is known as a microchip. The SoC is embedded in computing devices and acts as a central processor. The applications of SoCs in computing devices have increased significantly in the past years.

The growth of computing devices is proportional to the growth of the photomask inspection market. Therefore, we expect the increasing demand for computing devices to drive the market for photomask inspection.

Top vendors:

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

