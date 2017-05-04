VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 --

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights(1) Volumes increased by 14.7% to 51,336 tons Revenues increased by 1.3% to $63.0 million Gross profit amounted to $7.5 million EBITDA earned was $4.2 million (1) Please refer to our Q1 2017 MD&A for further information.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, revenues were $63.0 million versus $62.2 million during the corresponding period in 2016, with an increase in volumes of 14.7% in the quarter. Expected increases in demand and business activity in our end markets during the quarter resulted in revenues and volumes increasing when compared to the same period last year despite the reduction in sales from the Stainless product lines, which were divested in Q3 2016. Gross profit for the three months was $7.5 million versus $11.0 million during the same period in 2016 on account of rising raw material input costs relative to the same time last year. As a result of this rapid rise in input costs, the spread between raw material prices and selling prices narrowed and gross profit margin in the quarter was 11.9% compared to 17.7% in the same period last year. The lower gross profit margin resulted in EBITDA for the quarter amounting to $4.2 million, compared to $6.7 million during the same period in 2016.

"As noted in our previous communications, we anticipated that gross margins would be compressed in the early part of this year as a result of the rapid increase in raw materials prices experienced by our industry in the latter part of 2016. This quarter we introduced a series of intended price increases to better off set this rise in raw material input costs, resulting in market prices for our finished goods moving upwards in the quarter and continuing into the following quarter," said Dale R. MacLean, President and CEO. "We are encouraged by the support of our customers as confirmed by the increased volumes during the quarter, notwithstanding these necessary price increases, and we will continue to transition price adjustments into the market to counteract the inflationary raw material input costs as necessary. We remain confident in our long term plans and will continue to move forward with increased planned production investments in the United States and Canadian operations, expanding our resources in the appropriate areas to continue to grow our business."

"We continue to address and adapt to market conditions in a manner that is consistent with our long-term plan and will continue to act deliberately and responsibly to maintain growth momentum that is consistent with the past several years with price discipline as a key part of our core focus," said Amar S. Doman, Chairman of Tree Island Steel Ltd.

Summary of Results

($'000 unless otherwise stated)

Three Months Ended March 31, --------------------- 2017 2016 Revenue 63,040 62,240 Cost of sales (54,729) (50,404) Depreciation (816) (826) --------------------- Gross profit 7,495 11,010 Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,221) (4,882) --------------------- Operating income 3,274 6,128 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 97 (240) Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (47) - Other expenses - - Changes in financial liabilities recognized at fair value 10 450 Financing expenses (711) (716) --------------------- Income before income taxes 2,623 5,622 Income tax (expense) recovery (873) (393) --------------------- Net income (loss) 1,750 5,229 --------------------- --------------------- Operating Income 3,274 6,128 Add back depreciation 816 826 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 97 (240) --------------------- EBITDA(2 ) 4,187 6,714 --------------------- --------------------- Net income per share 0.06 0.17 Dividends per share 0.02 0.02 Sales volume (tons)(3) 51,336 44,768 Gross profit per ton ($/ton) 146 246 EBITDA per ton ($/ton) 82 150 Financial Position as at: December 31, 2016 --------------------- Total Assets 137,455 Total non-current financial liabilities 19,090 (2) See definition of EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income in Section 2 NON-IFRS MEASURES of the 2017 MD&A. (3) Sales volume excludes tons which were processed as part of tolling arrangements.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire® and Tough Strand® brand names.

