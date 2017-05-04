MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC), a market leader in software-defined storage, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"FreeStor® continues to march forward as represented by the increase in year-over-year FreeStor revenue for the first quarter of 2017," said Gary Quinn, President and CEO. "FreeStor is the right storage virtualization and cloud storage solution for customers who are transforming their infrastructure to software-defined everything. We are pleased that during the quarter we were able to realize the first step to financial stability by achieving our internal goal of being cash flow positive."

Financial Overview:

Three Months Ended March 31, Change (in millions except per ------------------------------- Period to share data) 2017 2016 Period --------------- ------------- --------------- Total revenue $ 6.0 100.0% $ 7.4 100.0% $ (1.4) (18.7)% Total cost of revenue $ 1.5 24.1% $ 2.0 27.0% $ (0.6) (27.6)% Total operating expenses $ 5.7 94.9% $ 9.7 130.7% $ (4.0) (41.0)% Operating loss (GAAP) $ (1.1) (18.9)% $ (4.3) (57.7)% $ 3.1 (73.3)% Net loss (GAAP) $ (1.1) (18.4)% $ (4.3) (57.8)% $ 3.2 (74.1)% EPS GAAP $ (0.03) $(0.11) $ 0.08

Included in operating results above for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 were $0.4 million and $1.0 million of share-based compensation expense, respectively. Included in net loss for both the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was an income tax provision of $0.1 million. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders includes the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and the accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends.

Deferred revenue at March 31, 2017 was $23.5 million, compared with $23.7 million at December 31, 2016.

Three Months Ended, ------------------------------------- March 31, December 31, March 31, (in millions except per share data) 2017 2016 2016 ---------- ------------- ---------- Revenue $ 6.0 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 Bookings $ 5.5 $ 8.4 $ 7.4 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 7.0 $ 8.1 $ 10.6 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 77% 74% 73% Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (0.9) $ (0.7) $ (3.2) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (0.9) $ (1.3) $ (3.2) Non-GAAP EPS $ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ (0.08) Cash provided by (used in) operations $ 0.1 $ (2.3) $ (2.0)

We now have over 350 customers using our FreeStor platform, not including the customers of our MSP and OEM partners.

Revenue from our FreeStor platform increased 79% to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared with the first quarter of 2016.

Bookings from our FreeStor platform was 37% of total bookings for the first quarter of 2017, compared with 36% for the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, we realized the full impact of our cost rationalization initiatives completed during 2016 and we ended the quarter with $3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents representing a slight increase from December 31, 2016.

Non-GAAP results exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, costs associated with the Company's investigations, litigation and settlement related costs, restructuring costs and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided on page 6 of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company's management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and comparisons to competitors' operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) costs associated with the Company's class action and derivative lawsuits, government investigations, and related legal fees, (ii) restructuring costs, (iii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Non-GAAP Operating Data GAAP Reconciliation, presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The Company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------- (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,431,763 $ 3,391,528 Accounts receivable, net 3,525,036 5,003,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,237,323 1,245,085 Inventory 6,181 6,181 ------------ ------------- Total current assets 8,200,303 9,646,766 Property and equipment, net 989,719 1,174,942 Deferred tax assets, net 580,419 577,735 Software development costs, net 458,317 547,558 Other assets, net 1,026,401 973,949 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 208,851 209,456 ------------ ------------- Total assets $ 15,614,349 $ 17,280,745 ============ ============= Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 860,397 $ 419,877 Accrued expenses 3,651,703 4,471,010 Deferred revenue, net 15,809,374 15,236,123 ------------ ------------- Total current liabilities 20,321,474 20,127,010 Other long-term liabilities 1,159,992 1,170,844 Deferred tax liabilities, net 260,896 254,776 Deferred revenue, net 7,640,759 8,430,692 ------------ ------------- Total liabilities 29,383,121 29,983,322 ------------ ------------- Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 9,000,000 9,000,000 Total stockholders' deficit (22,768,772) (21,702,577) ------------ ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 15,614,349 $ 17,280,745 ============ =============

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------------ 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Revenue: Product revenue $ 1,921,052 $ 2,280,858 Support and services revenue 4,118,063 5,151,473 ----------- ----------- Total revenue 6,039,115 7,432,331 ----------- ----------- Cost of revenue: Product 198,715 244,273 Support and service 1,253,916 1,762,220 ----------- ----------- Total cost of revenue 1,452,631 2,006,493 ----------- ----------- Gross profit $ 4,586,484 $ 5,425,838 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 2,294,863 3,656,777 Selling and marketing 2,050,542 4,268,800 General and administrative 1,621,551 1,705,925 Restructuring (236,302) 83,984 ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 5,730,654 9,715,486 ----------- ----------- Operating loss (1,144,170) (4,289,648) ----------- ----------- Interest and other income, net 154,921 118,183 ----------- ----------- Loss before income taxes (989,249) (4,171,465) Provision for income taxes 122,948 125,147 ----------- ----------- Net loss $(1,112,197) $(4,296,612) =========== =========== Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 204,575 192,608 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock - 163,669 ----------- ----------- Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(1,316,772) $(4,652,889) =========== =========== Basic net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.03) $ (0.11) =========== =========== Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.03) $ (0.11) =========== =========== Weighted average basic shares outstanding 44,088,352 41,882,232 =========== =========== Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,088,352 41,882,232 =========== ===========

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------------- 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- GAAP loss from operations $(1,144,170) $(4,289,648) Non-cash stock option expense (1) $ 445,414 $ 990,610 Restructuring costs (3) (236,302) 83,984 ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (935,058) $(3,215,054) ----------- ----------- GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $(1,316,772) $(4,652,889) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 445,414 990,610 Restructuring costs (3) (236,302) 83,984 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 204,575 356,277 ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP net loss $ (903,085) $(3,222,018) ----------- ----------- GAAP gross margin 76% 73% Non-cash stock option expense (1) 1% 0% ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP gross margin 77% 73% ----------- ----------- GAAP gross margin - Product 90% 89% Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0% 0% ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 90% 89% ----------- ----------- GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 70% 66% Non-cash stock option expense (1) 1% 0% ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 71% 66% ----------- ----------- GAAP operating margin (19%) (58%) Non-cash stock option expense (1) 7% 13% Restructuring costs (3) (4%) 1% ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP operating margin (15%) (43%) ----------- ----------- GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.03) $ (0.11) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.01 0.02 Restructuring costs (3) (0.01) 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.00 0.01 ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.02) $ (0.08) ----------- ----------- GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.03) $ (0.11) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.01 0.02 Restructuring costs (3) (0.01) 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.00 0.01 ----------- ----------- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.02) $ (0.08) ----------- ----------- Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and as adjusted) 44,088,352 41,882,232 =========== =========== Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP and as adjusted) 44,088,352 41,882,232 =========== ===========

Footnotes:

(1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------- 2017 2016 --------- --------- Cost of revenue - Product $ - $ - Cost of revenue - Support and Service 56,451 24,771 Research and development costs 129,715 746,162 Selling and marketing 56,540 67,730 General and administrative 202,708 151,947 --------- --------- Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ 445,414 $ 990,610 ========= =========

(2) Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non- GAAP basis approximate the same amount. Included in share-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2016, was $0.7 million, related to costs associated with our exclusive source code license and development agreement which were paid through the issuance of our common stock. (3) Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented. (4) Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends.

