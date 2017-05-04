MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), announces that David Gilmour, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the Corporation that he is taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at Earth Alive for an undetermined period of time. Mr. Gilmour expects to resume all of his activities at Earth Alive before the end of this year and he will remain available to assist with corporate development & overall strategy.

In the interim, the Board of directors has appointed Michael Warren as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Warren has been a member of Earth Alive's senior management team since 2014 where he has been singled out for consistently identifying innovative business concepts and bringing them to market, all with a focus on products that are earth and human-friendly. Mr. Warren is familiar with the day to day operations and the general development strategy of Earth Alive. He holds a Business Degree from Bishop's University and prior to joining Earth Alive, he had built LFP Solutions, an organic soil inputs distribution company where he developed operational & management expertise. Prior to this nomination, in his role as Vice President Global Operations - Agriculture, Mr. Warren was responsible for product and market development in various parts of the world, particularly Latin America and Africa and he will continue on that path while overseeing the general operations.

Robert Blain, Chairman, stated: "We are very pleased that Mr. Warren has accepted this nomination and we are confident that under his leadership, Earth Alive's objectives of sustainable growth and profitability will be achieved in the short term."

In addition, Earth Alive announces the appointment of Pierre Brault, as Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Brault has over 20 years of business experience acquired, namely, in financial modeling, corporate and project development, strategic planning, operations, and mergers and acquisitions both on a local and international level. Mr. Brault holds an MBA (IMD Lausanne, Switzerland) and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (CFA) in addition to a Bachelor degree in Civil Law (McGill University) and is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Mr. Blain added: "Mr. Brault brings extensive local and international business expertise to Earth Alive and we are excited to have him on our team. In addition to his duties as Chief Financial Officer, he will be overseeing operations and business development under the leadership of Mr. Warren. Earth Alive had been seeking to find a Chief Financial Officer to replace Mr. Steve Perrone who recently resigned and to whom we are grateful. Mr. Brault is the perfect candidate to take on such duties in addition to those of Chief Operating Officer where his expertise in international strategic planning is a remarkable addition to management depth. While we are pleased with the strength of management, we eagerly await Mr. Gilmour's return and we wish him all the best."

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

