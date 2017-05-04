COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB: SCIA), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications that works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Dan Rooney, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by the recovery in our business during the first three months of 2017 which included strong growth in backlog. Gross profit dollars and gross margin percentage achieved solid increases, while operating expenses were 24% below the same period last year. The decrease in operating expense was principally due to Company cost-savings and efficiency measures implemented during the second half of 2016."

Mr. Rooney added, "SCI's backlog of $1.9 million at March 31, 2017, more than doubled since year-end 2016. This improvement was driven by follow-on orders from both photonics and solar customers. Bookings also remained strong during April 2017."

Revenue

Revenue was $1,371,916 for the first three months of 2017 which was similar to the same period last year. Higher thin film solar revenue during the first quarter of 2017 offset lower sales to photonics customers.

Order backlog increased substantially during the first quarter of 2017 and was more than $1 million higher than at December 31, 2016. The adverse impact of customers' destocking during the second half of 2016 has generally abated, although the Company continues to experience shorter product delivery lead times from its thin film solar and photonics customers.

Gross profit

Gross profit dollars and gross profit margin for the first quarter 2017 increased 30% and 5.7 percentage points, respectively, compared to the same period in 2016. Gross profit increased to $336,985 for the first three months of 2017 from $259,610 a year ago. First quarter of 2017 gross profit margin increased to 24.6% from 18.9% the prior year, benefiting from product mix on flat revenue comparisons year-over-year.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative expense, marketing and sales expense and research and development expense) decreased 24% to $365,939 for the first quarter of 2017 from $478,814 the prior year. This substantial year-over-year decrease was attributable to actions the Company implemented during the fourth quarter of 2016 including restructuring the sales department and additional cost-savings measures particularly involving general and administrative expense.

Loss Applicable to Common Shares

For the first three months of 2017 the loss applicable to common shares was $46,486 or $0.01 per share compared to loss applicable to common shares of $236,927 or $0.06 per share for the same period a year ago. This improvement was attributable to the increase in gross profit dollars and lower operating expenses.

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EDITDA) increased $193,715 to $87,585 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock based compensation, increased to $134,446 for the first three months of 2017 from adjusted EBITDA of $(52,558) the prior year.

Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

Cash on hand increased 6% during the first three months of 2017 and was $776,881 at quarter-end.

Cash provided by operating activities was $136,170 for the first three months of 2017 compared to cash used in operating activities of $26,365 for the same period a year ago.

The Company's total debt outstanding was approximately $767,000 at March 31, 2017, versus approximately $741,000 at year-end 2016. This increase was attributable to a new $103,000 capital lease obligation for manufacturing equipment, which commenced in the first quarter of 2017.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications that works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com.

One or more of these factors have affected, and could in the future affect, the Company's projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the company will be achieved.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 776,881 $ 730,352 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 423,407 271,832 Inventories 565,273 376,561 Prepaid expenses 247,273 59,203 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 2,012,834 1,437,948 ------------- ------------- Property and Equipment, at cost 8,270,044 8,156,749 Less accumulated depreciation (6,133,719) (6,019,844) ------------- ------------- 2,136,325 2,136,905 ------------- ------------- Other Assets 49,672 50,620 ------------- ------------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,198,831 $ 3,625,473 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 347,540 $ 293,791 Accounts payable 426,943 151,757 Customer deposits 565,684 249,977 Accrued expenses 160,807 210,769 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 1,500,974 906,294 Long term debt 419,314 447,049 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 1,920,288 1,353,343 Commitments and contingencies Total Shareholders' Equity 2,278,543 2,272,130 ------------- ------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,198,831 $ 3,625,473 ============= ============= SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 (UNAUDITED) 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Revenue $ 1,371,916 $ 1,374,812 Cost of revenue 1,034,931 1,115,202 ------------- ------------- Gross profit 336,985 259,610 S,G & A expense 283,327 398,738 Research and development expense 82,612 80,076 ------------- ------------- Loss from operations (28,954) (219,204) Interest (11,494) (11,685) ------------- ------------- Loss before provision for income taxes (40,448) (230,889) Income tax expense - - ------------- ------------- Net loss (40,448) (230,889) Dividends on preferred stock (6,038) (6,038) ------------- ------------- LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ (46,486) $ (236,927) ============= ============= Earnings per share - basic and diluted Loss per common share Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.06) ============= ============= Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.06) ============= ============= Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,103,510 4,024,254 ============= ============= Diluted 4,103,510 4,024,254 ============= ============= SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 (UNAUDITED) 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 136,170 $ (26,365) Investing activities (61,520) (7,085) Financing activities (28,121) (89,603) ------------- ------------- NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 46,529 (123,053) CASH - Beginning of period 730,352 997,170 ------------- ------------- CASH - End of period $ 776,881 $ 874,117 ============= ============= RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 (UNAUDITED) 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Net loss $ (40,448) $ (230,889) Interest 11,494 11,685 Income taxes - - Depreciation and amortization 116,539 113,074 ------------- ------------- EBITDA 87,585 (106,130) Stock based compensation 46,861 53,572 ------------- ------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,446 $ (52,558) ============= =============

