

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - In another episode of mistreatment of passengers by airlines, Delta Airlines booted off a Huntington Beach family on an argument regarding a seat.



The family were forced off a Delta flight from Maui to Los Angeles on April 23 after airline staff insisted their 2-year-old child could not sit in his own seat, which the family had already paid for.



Brian and Brittany Schear explain that they had bought the seat for their teenager son, however, they sent the teen home early on another flight so that the baby could have a seat on the plane.



However, the officials were adamant that they had to give up the seat to another passenger.



'It's a red-eye. He won't sleep unless he's in his car seat. So, otherwise, he'd be sitting in my wife's lap, crawling all over the place, and it's not safe,' Brian said.



'The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) strongly urges you to secure your child in a CRS or device for the duration of your flight,' the agency states. 'It's the smart and right thing to do so that everyone in your family arrives safely at your destination. The FAA is giving you the information you need to make informed decisions about your family's travel plans.'



'Our team has reached out and will be talking with them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution,' the airline said in a statement Thursday morning to The Washington Post.



Incidents of passengers being mistreated by airline crew has become common recently. In April, a doctor was brutally dragged of a United Airlines flight after he declined to give up his seat for a crew member on the overbooked flight.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX