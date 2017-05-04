

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $546 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $441 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $1.73 billion. This was up from $1.46 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $546 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -Revenue (Q1): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1425 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $6100 Mln



