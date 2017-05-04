TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX: PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

The following information should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Selected Financial Information

============================================================================ Three months ended ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net investment (loss) (823) (454) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (loss) for the period (228) (285) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total expenses 274 1,197 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) per share - basic & fully diluted (0.11) (0.66) ============================================================================

The net investment losses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $823 (three months ended March 31, 2016 - net investment losses of $454) as a result of a net change in unrealized losses on investments as described below.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company has $nil net realized losses on disposal of investments as compared to $1,134 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company had a net change in unrealized losses on investments of $823 as compared to a net change in unrealized gains of $680 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, other income totalled $595 as compared to other income of $169 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Other income is comprised of interest income of $1 (three months ended March 31, 2016 - $16) and $594 (three months ended March 31, 2016 - $nil) funds received from the settlement agreement on a class action law suit with a company whose shares used to be in Pinetree's investment portfolio. Other income in the three months ended March 31, 2016 also included $1 gain on purchase of convertible debentures under normal course issuer bid and $152 gain on redemption of convertible debentures.

============================================================================ As at March 31, 2017 As at Dec 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 10,573 11,024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 419 375 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value 10,154 10,649 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares outstanding 4,522,599 4,522,599 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share - basic(i) $2.25 $2.35 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As at March 31, 2017, the Company held investments at fair value totaling $6,222 as compared to $6,695 as at December 31, 2016, a 7% decrease, attributable to unrealized loss on existing investments offset by additions to the investment portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The following is Pinetree's NAV per share and Operating Expenses per NAV for the eight most recently completed interim financial periods:

============================================================================ Operating Quarterly Shares Net Asset Value Expenses NAV per share OpEx per Outstanding (NAV) (OpEx) - basic(i) NAV(i) $'000s $'000s $ % ============================================================================ Mar 31-17 4,522,599 10,154 274 2.25 2.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 31-16 4,522,599 10,649 286 2.35 2.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 30-16 4,522,599 11,481 261 2.54 2.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 30-16 4,522,599 12,327 1,938 2.73 15.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 31-16 2,261,305 18,938 1,019 8.37 5.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 31-15 2,019,292 19,502 734 9.66 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 30-15 2,019,292 25,375 2,534 12.57 10.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 30-15 2,019,292 39,686 1,506 19.65 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Refer to Non-IFRS Measures section of this press release Shares Outstanding and Net Asset Value amounts are as at the Quarter End date Operating Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company continued to take a disciplined approach to capital management in order to fund ongoing operations of the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

NAV (net asset value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated NAV consistently for many years and believes that NAV can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on the small cap market, with early stage investments in technology and resource companies. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "PNP".

