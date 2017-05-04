CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: GTE)(TSX: GTE) today announces the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 3, 2017.

Stockholders elected all seven individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte LLP as Gran Tierra's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017, "FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra's named executive officers, and "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors For Against Abstain Non Votes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Dey 201,469,239 6,711,700 133,328 47,242,801 Gary S. Guidry 168,954,809 39,220,856 138,602 47,242,801 Evan Hazell 207,117,628 1,058,111 138,528 47,242,801 Robert B. Hodgins 159,933,362 48,244,587 136,318 47,242,801 Ronald Royal 206,960,369 1,228,030 125,868 47,242,801 David P. Smith 207,135,217 1,058,632 120,418 47,242,801 Brooke Wade 196,865,119 4,159,134 137,007 47,242,801 Proposal 2 For Against Abstain Non Votes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratification of 215,470,860 39,958,108 128,100 0 Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Proposal 3 For Against Abstain Non Votes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approval of Named 191,055,465 9,441,616 7,817,186 47,242,801 Executive Officer Compensation Proposal 4 Every Year Every Two Every Abstain Non Votes Years Three Years ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approval of the 192,947,715 220,592 8,658,481 1,044,981 47,242,801 Preferred Frequency of Solicitation of Stockholder Advisory Votes on the Compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia. The Company also has business activities in Peru and Brazil.

