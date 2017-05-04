Technavio analysts forecast the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDFto grow at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDFfor 2017-2021. The report segments the market based on type, which includes copovidone, HPMC, Polymethacrylates, HPMCAS, PVP, HPC, and Polyvinyl caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer.

The global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF is expected to grow at a rapid rate following the global receptivity for drug-solubility enhancing techniques. The pharmaceutical industry is on the ascendant, catering to the global demand for solubility enhancement polymer-based excipients to synchronize with APIs.

Technavio chemicals and materials analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF:

Increase in production of low-solubility drugs

The global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF will grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period, which reflects the pipeline of drug entities under development. Further, the fact that poor solubility is one of the most common attributes of modern day drug entities gives the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF an opportunity to capitalize on the concern.

Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead plastics, polymers, and elastomers research analyst at Technavio, says, "Many new drugs are in the discovery and enhancement phase, combined with the currently available drugs, are categorized under BGS CLASS II and IV. This categorization reveals that low-solubility drugs constitute 76%-82% of total drugs in the pharmaceutical industry

Global rise in geriatric population

The increasing number of aging population in every country has contributed significantly to the pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the proportion of older persons in contrast with relatively young individuals is growing faster, thereby accentuating the need for the pharmaceutical sector to stay one step ahead in its approach.

"The need to improve the longevity of the cohort of people will require potent drug formulations, which will propel the growth of the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF during the forecast period," adds Chandrakumar.

Global receptivity toward solid dispersion technology

Solid dispersion is an approach to enhance the solubility of poorly soluble drugs as the solubility of drug molecules ultimately decides the therapeutic influence of a drug. The use of this technology accounted for over 82% of the market revenue in 2016. Further, continuous advancements in the field of technology pertaining to polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients give the industry a strong driving factor to capitalize on the opportunities that the industry offers.

The improvement in dissolution and bioavailability of drugs using solid dispersion technology makes the receptivity of the technology a driver for the global polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF. Furthermore, the use of spray drying and hot-melt extrusion technologies has played a part in driving the industry.

Top vendors:

Ashland

BASF

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Shin-Etsu Chemical

