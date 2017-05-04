OKOTOKS, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX: MTL) ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular - Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2017, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual and special meeting held on May 3, 2017.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following eight nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alan D. Archibald 80,027,100 94.26% 4,877,274 5.74% Greg Bay 82,560,528 97.24% 2,343,846 2.76% Stephen H. Lockwood 80,639,164 94.98% 4,265,210 5.02% Christine McGinley 84,672,351 99.73% 232,023 0.27% David E. Mullen 79,518,524 93.66% 5,385,850 6.34% Murray K. Mullen 81,757,066 96.29% 3,147,308 3.71% Philip J. Scherman 82,559,740 97.24% 2,344,634 2.76% Sonia Tibbatts 84,882,034 99.97% 22,340 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Christine McGinley and Ms. Sonia Tibbatts to our Board of Directors (the "Board") this year. Ms. McGinley has over 25 years of senior management experience, specializing in the areas of operations, technology and finance, is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Institutes of Chartered Professional Accountants and has her ICD.D designation. Ms. Tibbatts has over 33 years' experience in the finance and capital markets industry and has a Master of Science degree as well as a Master of Business Administration degree. Both new members of the Board have broad and diverse backgrounds of experience and expertise which I am confident will add value to our Board," said Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership. The corporate office provides management and financial expertise, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

