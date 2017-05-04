

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for full-year 2017, the company now expects revenue growth of approximately 2 percent versus the prior outlook of 1 to 2 percent, and raises non-GAAP earnings per share to $5.08 to $5.23 versus the prior outlook of $5.05 to $5.20.



For the second-quarter 2017, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $0.98 to $1.03 per share.



Motorola Solutions reported first-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, up 37 percent. Sales were $1.3 billion, increased 7 percent in total, and 3 percent excluding Airwave.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX