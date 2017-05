ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS) announced its shareholders approved all of the Board proposals at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors. They elected Julie Richardson as a new member of the Board.



UBS shareholders also approved the payout of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.60 per share, unchanged from the previous year.



