MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LIR) ("Lamelee" or the "Company") announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 (the "Meeting"), has been postponed and re-scheduled for June 9, 2017. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting will remain April 25, 2017.

The Company also announces a correction to its press release that was disseminated on April 21, 2017. The press release should have stated that the exercise price of the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering was $0.20, not $0.15.

About Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd.

Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. (the "Company") is an exploration Company with activities in Canada.

