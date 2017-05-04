Technavio analysts forecast the global reverse osmosis (RO) systems marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global reverse osmosis systemsmarket for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on the end-user (residential and industrial) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for water and waste management research, "The global RO systems market is expected to grow dynamically during the forecast period, owing to the enormous boom in water distillation projects in APAC. Another reason for this dramatic increase is due to increase in investments by municipalities and industrial facilities in RO technologies."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global reverse osmosis systems market:

Advances in technologies

Demand for safe and clean water

Rapid industrialization

Advances in technologies

RO has become an important demineralization technique worldwide. Since the development of the first commercially viable RO membranes during the 1950s, improvements in performance and durability have resulted in membranes, which are more efficient and less costly to operate. For instance, low-energy RO membranes have succeeded in delivering high-quality permeate and high productivity with low-pressure requirements. This advance has allowed RO membranes to operate on low-temperature feed water sources that otherwise would require prohibitively high operating pressure. Other advances in membrane technology have addressed membrane fouling. "Low-fouling" membranes have been created by modifying the surface properties of the membranes, such as the charge, the hydrophilicity, and the roughness, by applying a coating over the membrane and by changing the membrane polymer.

Demand for safe and clean water

By 2030, nearly half of the world's population will live in a situation of water stress due to population growth, resulting in the exponential increase in the water needed for human consumption, agriculture, and industry, thereby exacerbating the usage conflicts.

Water purification is gaining importance because of the shrinking water resources worldwide and increasing cost of wastewater disposal. In 2014, around 11.12% of the global population lacked access to water, and four out of 10 people lacked access to improved sanitation. Regions, such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, are expected to face severe water shortages in the next decade, resulting from bad water management and improper reuse. In 2015, water crises were ranked the number one global risk by impact, as per the World Economic Forum.

Rapid industrialization

Industrialization leads to an increase in the use of water mainly because of the increase in the standards of living and the production of goods. It refers to the changes in the social and economic structure of society, which evolves from an agrarian-based society into an industrial one. Various industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, refineries, mining, construction, F&B, steel manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, are responsible for contaminating water resources.

Thanikachalam says, "Since the existing level of water is not sufficient to meet the increase in demand, it becomes necessary to reuse and recycle this water for public use. This requirement leads to an increase in the demand for water treatment equipment that improves the water quality and makes it fit for domestic and industrial use."

