

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced, for the full year 2017, the company now forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $2.16 to $2.26 and on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.90.



PerkinElmer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, compared to $0.50 in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted revenue was $514.3 million, compared to $498.2 million in the first quarter of 2016.



