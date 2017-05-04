TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) -Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced today that each of the 10 nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 31, 2017 was elected as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2017. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- Percentage of Director Number of Favourable Favourable Votes Cast by Proxy Votes Cast by Proxy -------------------------------------------------------------------- Carol T. Banducci 175,557,305 99.68% Igor A. Gonzales 167,533,432 95.13% Tom A. Goodman 173,623,191 98.58% Alan Hair 175,477,528 99.64% Alan R. Hibben 170,919,639 97.05% W. Warren Holmes 174,696,991 99.19% Sarah B. Kavanagh 175,536,939 99.67% Carin S. Knickel 170,914,569 97.05% Alan J. Lenczner 170,100,815 96.58% Kenneth G. Stowe 175,572,596 99.69% --------------------------------------------------------------------

About Hudbay

