CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRT) is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2017.

Shareholders voted and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditors of the Corporation; (2 the election of the directors of the Corporation; and (3) the approval of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wayne Boulais 46,103,067 692,190 46,795,257 98.52 1.48 Gregory F. Burke 46,076,088 719,169 46,795,257 98.46 1.54 Lawrence D. Fairholm 45,357,983 1,437,274 46,795,257 96.93 3.07 Richard Haray 45,369,291 1,425,966 46,795,257 96.95 3.05 Scott Jenkins 46,080,769 714,488 46,795,257 98.47 1.53 Denise Karkkainen 45,369,763 1,425,494 46,795,257 96.95 3.05 Christine McGinley 46,104,624 690,633 46,797,257 98.52 1.48 Steve Parry 45,800,728 994,529 46,795,257 97.87 2.13 Diana Propper de Callejon 45,371,040 1,424,217 46,795,257 96.96 3.04 Mogens Smed 46,078,739 716,518 46,795,257 98.47 1.53

The voting results for the approval of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan were as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast For Against Total For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44,430,521 2,364,736 46,795,257 94.95 5.05

About DIRTT: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports more than 100 DPs throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.dirtt.net or email ir@dirtt.net.

