TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML)(NYSE MKT: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- W. Robert 196,503,077 99.09% 1,799,599 0.91% Dengler ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brian D. Edgar 195,542,873 98.61% 2,759,803 1.39% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ron F. Hochstein 166,106,335 83.76% 32,196,341 16.24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kwang Hee Jeong 196,483,382 99.08% 1,819,294 0.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lukas H. Lundin 166,441,564 83.93% 31,861,112 16.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William A. Rand 196,397,136 99.04% 1,905,540 0.96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catherine Stefan 195,460,339 98.57% 2,842,337 1.43% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Including its 60% owned Wheeler River project, which hosts the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits, Denison's exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering over 330,000 hectares in the infrastructure rich eastern Athabasca Basin. Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture, which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is currently processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest deposit and a 63.01% interest in the J Zone deposit on the Waterbury Lake property. Both the Midwest and J Zone deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corp., a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.

