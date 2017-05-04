VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX: ADN) ("Acadian Timber" or the "Company") announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders today in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phil Brown 10,298,205 96.57% 365,870 3.43% Reid Carter 10,653,670 99.90% 10,405 0.10% David Mann 10,297,800 96.57% 366,275 3.43% Saul Shulman 10,305,391 96.64% 358,684 3.36% Ben Vaughan 10,644,660 99.82% 19,415 0.18%

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the third largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine.

Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine, and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian also owns and operates a forest nursery in Third Falls, New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 100 regional customers.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

