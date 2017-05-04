According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) marketis projected to grow to USD 100.6 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Supplementary cementing materials are materials, which contribute to the properties of hardened concrete through hydraulic or pozzolan activity. The increase in construction activities in emerging APAC countries is creating an extremely high demand for cement, and in turn, supplementary cementitious materials.

Based on the material type, the report categorizes the global supplementary cementitious materials market into the following segments:

Fly ash

Ferrous slag

Silica fumes

Fly ash

"Fly ash occupied a majority 51% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to increase its shares over the forecast period. Fly ash is a by-product of thermal power generation, and is a commonly used pozzolan for concrete applicationssays Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Fly ash is a fine gray powder made up of aluminum oxide, silicon dioxide, and iron oxide. It is used in cement to improve its physical and chemical properties. It is used in road constructions, fire bricks, agricultures, water treatments, decorative glasses, and other applications.

Ferrous slag

The global supplementary cementitious materials market by ferrous slag is expected to be worth USD 33.5 billion by 2021. Ferrous slag cement or granulated blast furnace slag (GBFS), is a glassy and granular material formed during the cooling of molten iron blast-furnace slag.

Ferrous slag imparts hydraulic properties to SCM, which is used for pipe beddings, aggregates, filter medias, hydraulic bound mixes, and agricultural applications. APAC, MEA, and Latin America will be the major contributors to the market over the forecast period.

Silica fumes

Silica fumes are by-products of the ferrosilicon industry, which are used to enhance the durability and mechanical properties of concrete. Silica fumes may be added directly to the concrete as an individual ingredient or blended with Portland cementsays Hitesh.

Silica fumes are used where concrete with greater resistance to chloride penetration is required, mainly for applications such as in bridges, parking structures, and bridge decks. Silica fumes are also used as pozzolans because of their highly reactive nature and large surface area.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

CEMEX

Ferroglobe

LafargeHolcim

SCB International

Urban Mining Northeast

HeidelbergCement

