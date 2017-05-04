TGS: TGS Q1 2017 webcast and teleconference

ASKER, NORWAY (4 May 2017) - TGS will release its Q1 2017 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 10 May 2017. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Boerre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26 in Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and can be followed live on the internet at www.tgs.com.

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Boerre Larsen will host a conference call on 10 May 2017 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT). Attendees may want to call 5-10 minutes before to ensure registration and access.

Norwegian attendees are invited to call +800 51084 or +47 2350 0296

International attendees are invited to call 0800 279 7204 or +44 (0)330 336 9412

US attendees are invited to call +1 800 730 9234 or +1 719 325 4746

Participants will need to quote the following confirmation code when dialing into the conference: 6000372.

A Q&A session will follow a short introduction, based upon the presentation issued in the morning. To pose a question, please press *1.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after. To access replay of the TGS conference call,

dial +47 23 50 00 77 (Norway), +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (International) or +1 719 457 0820 (US)

replay access code 6000372 followed by # (pound-sign).

A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com.



Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).







Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Boerre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com (mailto:sven.larsen@tgs.com)

Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting end_of_the_skype_highlighting

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com (mailto:will.ashby@tgs.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

