TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) announced that, at its annual general meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Office REIT referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Office REIT, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Detlef Bierbaum 53,019,119 96.95 1,668,626 3.05 Donald Charter 52,357,150 95.74 2,330,595 4.26 Michael J. Cooper 49,378,127 90.29 5,309,618 9.71 Joanne Ferstman 50,837,404 92.96 3,850,341 7.04 Robert Goodall 52,809,911 96.57 1,877,834 3.43 Johann Koss 54,371,496 99.42 316,249 0.58 Dr. Kellie Leitch 53,754,801 98.29 932,944 1.71 Karine MacIndoe 54,395,057 99.46 292,688 0.54 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit www.dreamofficereit.ca.

Contacts:

P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572

jgavan@dream.ca



Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

rviswanathan@dream.ca



