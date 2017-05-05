Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 4 May 2017, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681459/000168145917000210/technipfmc20170331-10q.htm) and on the TechnipFMC website (http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sec).
A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
