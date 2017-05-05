Milacron Holdings Corp. ("Milacron") (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, today announced that Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Chalmers, Chief Financial Officer, and Mac Jones, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will present at the Houlihan Lokey 2017 Global Industrials Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

The conference will be webcast live and archived for at least ninety days on the company's website at http://investors.milacron.com.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment.

MCRN-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006839/en/

Contacts:

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Media Contact:

Michael Ellis, 905-877-0185 ext. 354

Director of Marketing and Communications

Michael_Ellis@milacron.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Mac Jones, 513-487-5057

VP Finance and Investor Relations

Mac_Jones@milacron.com