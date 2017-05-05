

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see April results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the index score was 51.2.



Australia also will see March figures for new home sales (+0.2 percent on month in February), while the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its statement on monetary policy.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its two-year inflation forecast for the second quarter; the forecast put CPI at 1.9 percent in the three months prior.



Hong Kong will see April results for the private sector PMI from Nikkei; in March, the index score was 49.9. Hong Kong also will see March figures for retail sales; in February, sales skidded an annual 6.7 percent.



Indonesia will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 1.77 percent on quarter and up 4.94 percent on year.



Malaysia will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth 63.1 billion ringgit and exports were at 71.8 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 8.7 billion ringgit.



Taiwan will provide April numbers for consumer and wholesale prices; in March, they were up 0.18 percent on year and 1.84 percent on year, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Friday, for Children's Day and Coronation Day, respectively. Both will re-open on Monday.



