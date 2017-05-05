Technavio's latest report on the global three phase UPS systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on energy storage sector, says, "A three-phase UPS provides continuous power supply to electrical equipment in instances of unforeseen power disruption. It also protects the equipment from power surges, thereby effectively averting the loss of productivity, equipment breakdown, damage, and replacement

UPS systems have become a critical requirement for modern data centers, owing to the growing incidence of power outages and voltage fluctuations. In many data centers, operators face the issue of increasing operational expenses (OPEX) while repairing infrastructure damaged due to frequent power outages and fluctuations as well as in maintaining the UPS batteries.

The top three emerging trends driving the global three phase UPS systems marketaccording to Technavio energyresearch analysts are:

Advances in UPS technology

Advances in UPS systems are enabling industries to overcome issues related to power outages. Quick-charging technology enables faster recharging of batteries in areas prone to frequent power cuts. The use of next-generation power storage technologies is gaining increased market traction worldwide.

"End-users worldwide prefer smaller UPS systems because they require less space, leaving more space for core business activities. Portable UPS systems weigh less, and therefore cost less than large UPS systems. Vendors are manufacturing UPS systems that are lightweight, easily mountable, and take up less space due to their built-in battery feature," according to Thanikachalam.

Declining lithium-ion battery prices

The growing UPS market is highly dependent on battery dynamics. Lithium-ion batteries have higher energy densities than lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries. Having high energy density means that the battery can store more electricity in the same size cell and with reduced UPS footprint.

The lithium-ion battery prices have been exhibiting a declining trend since 2007. The cost of battery packs has seen a decrease of 53% during 2007-2015. The price of lithium-ion batteries is expected to further decline by 50% during the forecast period.

Increasing market for green data centers

The major issues being faced by data center operators in developed countries such as the US is growth in power consumption and carbon emissions. This has created awareness among enterprises on the construction of green data center facilities.

Advanced technologies and strategies are being implemented in data centers to improve their performance. Many global enterprises are involved in the operation of green data center facilities or are in the process of constructing them.

The key vendors are as follows:

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Vertiv



