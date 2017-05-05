

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $44.95 million, or $0.70 per share. This was down from $45.59 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $452.09 million. This was down from $474.22 million last year.



DeVry Education Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $44.95 Mln. vs. $45.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $452.09 Mln vs. $474.22 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.7%



